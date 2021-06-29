Crystal Palace are reportedly battling against Premier League rivals Southampton and Norwich City for the transfer of Thomas Delaney.

The Borussia Dortmund ace has been at Euro 2020 with this hugely impressive Denmark side, and it’s not too surprising that he now has suitors in the Premier League.

Palace would do well to snap him up this summer, with the Eagles likely to make some changes to their squad as Patrick Vieira is widely expected to come in to replace Roy Hodgson as manager.

Delaney has shone in his career in the Bundesliga, showing with both Dortmund and former club Werder Bremen what a useful defensive midfield player he can be.

The 29-year-old looks like he has the attributes to take that form with him to the Premier League and help Palace rebuild and put together a stronger side that can perhaps push to finish in the top half of the table next season.