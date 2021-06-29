Menu

Revealed: Manchester United in pole position to beat City to £45million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to beat rivals Manchester City to the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have been one of the main names linked with Varane in recent times, though it seems City and Chelsea also have an informal interest, while there has been talk of a potential offer from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Still, a report from The Athletic suggests it is Man Utd who would be the France international’s most likely destination if he is to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a top centre-back signing like this, with Varane looking ideal to come in as the long-term defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

The 28-year-old is a proven winner who looks to have all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League, and could be available for a bargain £45million due to being in the final year of his contract with Madrid.

“If you could pick any centre half in the world to go and partner Harry Maguire it would be Varane,” former United midfielder Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside.

“He’s an absolute Rolls Royce of a player, you don’t win the amount of trophies he’s had without an incredible mentality.

“In terms of what United need at this time, Varane would be a dream signing if they could get that over the line.”

