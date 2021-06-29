Rio Ferdinand makes Raheem Sterling plea after England’s Euro 2020 triumph over Germany

“Please can we start putting more respect on Raheem Sterling’s name,” was the cry from England legend Rio Ferdinand after the victory over Germany.

Sterling endured a difficult season with Manchester City, being rotated in and out of the side as Pep Guardiola favoured attacking alternatives.

The winger didn’t start either of Man City’s Champions League semi-finals against PSG, before being fed to the wolves during a surprise start in the final.

Sterling wouldn’t be in many England fans’ preferred starting eleven ahead of the tournament, yet he’s scored three goals in four games for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 so far.

READ MORE: Video: BBC studio erupts into celebratory chaos after England goal against Germany at Wembley

The 26-year-old, who scored the only, winning goals of the game against Croatia and Czech Republic in the group stages, netted again for England against Germany on Tuesday evening.

Post-match, England legend Rio Ferdinand pleaded with the nation to start giving Sterling more respect. He does have an MBE, after all…

“Please can we start putting more respect on Raheem Sterling’s name. Please.”@rioferdy5 was VERY impressed with Sterling’s performance against Germany! Highlights ?#bbceuro2020 #ENGGER — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 29, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news