Menu

Video: Sweden star sent off for unusually contentious knee-high studded tackle, Gary Lineker not convinced

Posted by

Sweden’s Marcus Danielson was shown a straight red card during his side’s clash with Ukraine – but was it justified?

With the two sides in extra-time, with the scoreline having finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, they knew they had 30 minutes to get a winning goal before the dreaded penalty shootout would commence.

The prize for the victor, a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England, so it’s not as if the players required any further motivation.

MORE: Video: Man City star Zinchenko smashes half-volley home after naughty Yarmolenko outside of the boot assist

Unfortunately for Sweden, their efforts to find a winning goal were stunted after the referee sent off Marcus Danielson after a review on the pitchside monitor.

Danielson’s challenge was high and into the knee of his opponent, but there will be those who argue that there was nothing he could have done about it.

Pictures courtesy of TRT1

 

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
‘That’s always gonna hurt’ – Gareth Southgate reflects after his England redemption moment vs Germany
‘So good to watch’ – These football fans impressed with ‘fantastic baller’ Chelsea star after display vs England
Video: German fan park react in agony after Thomas Muller squanders one-on-one with score at 1-0

Gary Lineker’s stance on the matter is clear – that is not a red card. The England legend took to Twitter while the action was ongoing to say the following. What do YOU think?

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news

More Stories Marcus Danielson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.