(Video) Argentina national team states only Lionel Messi is secured as a starter

Lionel Scaloni has shuffled the starting eleven for Argentina throughout these group stage fixtures.

The Argentine tactician spoke at a press conference, where AS relayed his comments regarding why he likes to shake up the lineup and now marry himself to one starting eleven.

Scaloni mentioned that there’s only one player on their national team that has their spot in the starting eleven guaranteed, and that’s Lionel Messi. The rest will need to fight to secure a place as a starter.

“In this national team, there is only one player who has the starting role assured. The rest has to be earned. We have a base and it is important that they continue to show match by match that they can be. The 28 cannot relax as they know that we decide for the good of the group and not the individual,” Scaloni said.