Menu

Video: BBC studio erupts into celebratory chaos after England goal against Germany at Wembley

England National Team
Posted by

The BBC studio went absolutely bonkers after England scored their first goal against Germany at Wembley.

The Three Lions are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, having brushed past Germany in a 2-0 victory.

Gareth Southgate was accused of being too negative with his team selections in the build-up – nobody’s questioning his judgement now.

England’s victory over the Germans, who have got the better over them so many times historically, was a moment to remember for whole country.

READ MORE: Video: Harry Kane sends England into Euro 2020 quarter-finals with timely first tournament goal

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England against Germany

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Aston Villa’s Twitter account heaps praise on Jack Grealish after England win against Germany
Newcastle avoid losing key player on a free transfer after new contract agreed
Video: Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin shows off his incredible speed

Even if you’re providing punditry for the BBC for a fixture of this magnitude, presenting to an audience from countless cultural backgrounds, it’s impossible to remain impartial.

That was proven as Raheem Sterling’s opening goal hit the back of Manuel Neuer’s net, with BBC pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand going absolutely crazy.

Jurgen Klinsmann, unsurprisingly, was unmoved. You could hardly have put him in a worse situation if you tried, could you?

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.