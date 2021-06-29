Video: BBC studio erupts into celebratory chaos after England goal against Germany at Wembley

The BBC studio went absolutely bonkers after England scored their first goal against Germany at Wembley.

The Three Lions are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, having brushed past Germany in a 2-0 victory.

Gareth Southgate was accused of being too negative with his team selections in the build-up – nobody’s questioning his judgement now.

England’s victory over the Germans, who have got the better over them so many times historically, was a moment to remember for whole country.

Even if you’re providing punditry for the BBC for a fixture of this magnitude, presenting to an audience from countless cultural backgrounds, it’s impossible to remain impartial.

That was proven as Raheem Sterling’s opening goal hit the back of Manuel Neuer’s net, with BBC pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand going absolutely crazy.

Jurgen Klinsmann, unsurprisingly, was unmoved. You could hardly have put him in a worse situation if you tried, could you?

