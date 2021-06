Paraguay finds themselves down 1-0 against Uruguay, and although they haven’t conceded another guy, the squad took a hit as they attempt a comeback.

Miguel Almirón left the match for Paraguay as it appeared to have pulled something after he stretched out to retrieve the ball. The Newcastle United midfielder is an essential part of what Paraguay wants to do offensively.

The 27-year-old left the pitch in tears following the injury as the midfielder went on to receive medical treatment.