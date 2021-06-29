Video: German fan park react in agony after Thomas Muller squanders one-on-one with score at 1-0

Germany fans, look away now. You’re about to relive a truly horrible moment of your defeat to England at Wembley.

While this is by no means the best German side there has ever been, German fans had reason to be relatively confident heading into this clash with England.

England had not exactly inspired in the tournament prior to today’s game, with the history between the two at major international tournaments very much in their favour.

However, Germany were not able to navigate their way past a resolute England defence, with the Three Lions winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Germany did have one clear cut opportunity, though. One which, with the scoreline 1-0 to England, things could have been a lot different, were it converted.

Thomas Muller raced through on goal, with only Jordan Pickford to beat, but his effort was wide of Jordan Pickford’s post, much to the relief of the whole of England.

For German fans, though, it was heartbreak, as you can see in this footage of a German fanpark as the scenes unfolded…

I’ve watched this 709 times. Muller misses. Choose a person and focus. And repeat. pic.twitter.com/JbvA39HHMs — Jon Rogers (@jonrogerswriter) June 29, 2021

From an England perspective, you really love to see it.

