Video: Harry Kane squanders golden chance to give England the lead against Germany

Harry Kane, what a chance! The England talisman missed an absolute sitter at the end of the first-half against Germany.

Kane, who is by some distance England’s most important player in the attacking third, is yet to score a goal at Euro 2020.

While his performances throughout the season suggested that England were in for a treat this summer, he has been unable to produce his best football for the Three Lions in the tournament to date.

Kane had a golden opportunity to right the wrongs and give England the lead in their Euro 2020 knockout clash with international rivals Germany, but it was a chance that he squandered.

? How did this not end up in the net?! A fine tackle from Mats Hummels’ takes the ball off Harry Kane just as he was about to surely score.#ENG 0-0 #GER ? Watch live: https://t.co/0Sp2UauTpF#bbceuro2020 #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/2oSdMY7F4g — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 29, 2021

Games like these are oftentimes determined by fine margins. You wonder if England, and Kane in particular, could live to rue not putting this in the back of the net.

There’s a huge 45 minutes of action coming up for Gareth Southgate’s men. Can Kane put this miss to the back of his mind and make the difference?

