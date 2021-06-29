(Video) Inter Milan Forward Lautaro Martínez Discusses Finally Scoring a Goal for Argentina

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez has been a lightning rod for criticism this Copa America for his lack of goals for Argentina.

Despite not receiving the start against Bolivia, Martínez would make an impact in the 27 minutes he appeared in after replacing Sergio Agüero. The 23-year-old finally scored a goal, and the Inter Milan forward hopes this opens up the floodgates.

Following the victory, Martínez spoke to Direct TV Sports (via AS), where he discussed finally scoring.

“I had situations, I needed to convert, but I do my best, help my teammates, fight, run, that characterizes me,” Martínez said.

“This group stage was growth. We are correcting the details in this group stage. Now the best is coming; whoever wins continues, whoever loses goes home. We have to rest and continue.”