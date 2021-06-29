(Video) Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez takes advantage of a major Bolivia defensive blunder to end goal-scoring drought

If there was one player who direly needed a goal in Argentina’s 2021 Copa America group stage fixture against Bolivia, it was Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Serie A star came into the fixture having failed to score in all four of his appearances with Argentina over the calendar year.

But finally, Martinez ended his notable goal-scoring drought with a key second half score against Bolivia.

After Bolivia failed multiple times to clear away the ball in its own penalty box, Martinez swooped in to score an effortless tap-in goal.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Overall, this is Martinez’s first open play goal since his score during Inter Milan’s 2-1 league win over Sassuolo in early April.