Harry Kane has done it. Just when England needed him, the Tottenham striker has scored his first goal of the tournament.

Kane, who was supposed to be England’s most plausible route to goal in this tournament, had fired blanks in the three group games leading up to the knockout clash with Germany.

He’s now found the back of the net, latching onto a teasing cross from Jack Grealish, to seal England’s progression to the quarter-finals. Is it ACTUALLY coming home?

Just watching this Harry Kane goal on repeat ? England have beaten Germany at a tournament… Highlights and report ?#bbceuro2020 #ENGGER — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 29, 2021

Gareth Southgate’s decision to continue to play Kane through a period of bad form has proven to be the right one for England.

He will have been keenly aware that, even when Kane is not at the races, it only takes one opportunity for the Tottenham forward to turn a game on it’s head.

In this instance, he was the right man, in the right place, providing the right finish. England are THROUGH!

