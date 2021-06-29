Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp doppleganger spotted partying with England fans ahead of Germany contest

A Jurgen Klopp doppleganger has been spotted partying with the England fans ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Germany this evening.

Klopp will have a keen interest in this fixture, being a German and living in England, so you’d imagine he might allow himself a pint or ale or two to settle his nerves.

What he probably won’t be doing is partying on the shoulders of England fans with a beer in his hand, but we could have been fooled.

An entirely convincing video of a Klopp doppleganger drinking and cheering with the England faithful has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

If that’s NOT Jurgen Klopp, we don’t know what’s real anymore.

