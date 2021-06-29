Video: Jurgen Klopp doppleganger spotted partying with England fans ahead of Germany contest

A Jurgen Klopp doppleganger has been spotted partying with the England fans ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Germany this evening.

Klopp will have a keen interest in this fixture, being a German and living in England, so you’d imagine he might allow himself a pint or ale or two to settle his nerves.

What he probably won’t be doing is partying on the shoulders of England fans with a beer in his hand, but we could have been fooled.

An entirely convincing video of a Klopp doppleganger drinking and cheering with the England faithful has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

If that’s NOT Jurgen Klopp, we don’t know what’s real anymore.

Jurgens here for the piss up ????????? #EnglandvGermany pic.twitter.com/pTHvy2stnK — Lindsey Ramskill (@linziramma) June 29, 2021

