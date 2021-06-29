Barcelona star Lionel Messi is currently putting together one of his best performances for Argentina in quite a while.

Messi had already recorded a pair of goal contributions during the first half of Argentina’s 2021 Copa America fixture against Bolivia.

Still, he wound up topping it all off with one superb goal late in the half.

Messi’s new Barcelona teammate Sergio Aguero was the catalyst in this sequence as he sent in a superb ball off to the La Liga superstar in Bolivia’s defensive third.

Messi did the rest from there, as he chipped in his attempt for the goal and Argentina’s third score of the half.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Argentina sure is ready for the Copa America knockout stage.