Sevilla playmaker Alejandro Gomez is making a strong case to be in Argentina’s starting lineups for the upcoming 2021 Copa America knockout stage.

In the opening moments of Argentina’s group stage encounter against Bolivia, Gomez combined with FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi for one standout goal sequence.

Messi lobbed in a flawless pass over to Gomez in the penalty box, who followed it up by sending off a thunderous volley goal to give Argentina the early 1-0 lead in the match.

(Pictures from FOX Sports1)

Messi has now recorded three goal contributions so far in this tournament.