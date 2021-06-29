Argentina star Lionel Messi continues to get closer to setting one major CONMEBOL record.

After Sevilla player won a penalty attempt for Argentina during its 2021 Copa America group stage fixture against Bolivia, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate for the key attempt.

Without much of an issue, Messi slotted home the penalty attempt with ease for his 74th career international goal.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

For the moment, four more goals for Messi would put him above Pele for the most international goals scored by a South American player.

This would be just another record in the memorable career of the Barcelona forward.