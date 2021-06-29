(Video) Lionel Scaloni Discusses the Dominant Victory by Argentina Against Bolivia

The Argentina national team picked up a convincing 4-1 win against Bolivia. La Albiceleste booked their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa America, but this win should provide some good momentum.

After the match, manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media, where TyC Sports relayed the discussed his squad following the victory, where he hoped to give various players minutes.

“The players who had fewer minutes deserved this opportunity because the level is very even,” Scaloni said.

“I would like them to play more than 11 because most deserve to play; the boys who had not been playing showed that they could be.”

Finally, the Argentine tactician discussed their quarterfinal opponent, Ecuador, and what he expects from this matchup as Argentina hopes to win the Copa America for the first time since 1993.

“We have the utmost respect for Ecuador. They have proven to be a good, young, and dynamic team,” Scaloni said.