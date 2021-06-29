Video: Raheem Sterling puts England 1-0 up against Germany

This second half has been completely devoid of any life, but England have been rewarded for trying to force the issue and actually showing a bit of tempo in their play.

The ball was moved quickly from defence and worked out to the left for Luke Shaw to fizz a ball across the box, and it was Raheem Sterling who was alive to turn it home:

Pictures from beIN Sport

ENGLAND SEIZES THE LEAD ??????? Raheem Sterling touches home a fantastic bit of team play and the Germans are on the ropes at Wembley ?#EURO2020 (via @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/wVxKDgDMsr — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) June 29, 2021

Germany have shown nothing at all after a bright opening, so England should have enough to see this through.