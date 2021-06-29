‘That’s always gonna hurt’ – Gareth Southgate reflects after his England redemption moment vs Germany

England’s victory over Germany was not only a memorable 90 minutes of football for Gareth Southgate, it was also a redeeming moment for THAT penalty miss in 1996.

Heading into the European Championships, people couldn’t help but reminisce on fond memories from Euro ’96. England, on their home turf, competing against Europe’s elite.

England made it to the semi-final stage of the tournament that year, before being eliminated by Germany on penalties. Gareth Southgate, as we’re sure you’re aware by now, missed the decisive penalty.

While Southgate will have merely wanted his players to focus on the task at hand this evening, there’s no doubting he would have been quietly aware that this was his chance for redemption.

With England having defeated Germany 2-0 to progress in the tournament, it’s safe to say it’s a chance he grabbed with both hands.

Southgate, speaking to the media post-match, revealed his sadness that he can never go back and change how things played out in ’96, but he’s delighted about this win…

Pictures courtesy of the BBC

