Video: Thomas Muller’s horror one-on-one miss which had England fans believing against Germany

Germany forward Thomas Muller missed an absolute sitter in the second-half of his country’s defeat to England at Wembley.

Muller has history when it comes to scoring against England in major tournaments, having netted a three minute brace in the knockout rounds of the 2010 World Cup. England lost 4-1 and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Bayern Munich star will have hoped for a repeat of that result as Germany headed to Wembley this evening for a Euro 2020 clash with England, but it wasn’t to be – in no small part thanks to Muller himself.

After England found the back of the net through Raheem Sterling, Muller beared down on Jordan Pickford’s goal, having beaten both the Three Lions defence and the offside trap.

However, to the shock of the whole stadium and everyone watching around the world, he put it wide of the post. From an England perspective, this was the moment that you REALLY started to believe…

