Video: Artem Dovbyk scores dramatic 121st minute winner for Ukraine to set up England quarter-final clash

Artem Dovbyk has done it. The Ukranian striker scored a 121st minute goal to send his country to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals at Sweden’s expense.

Ukraine and Sweden headed into tonight’s game knowing that, were they to win, England would await in the quarter-finals, with the Three Lions having defeated Germany 2-0 earlier in the day.

The two sides couldn’t be seperated in 90 minutes, with the scores level at 1-1, so an extra 30 minutes of football awaited, which seemed to pass us by in no time at all.

A penalty shootout was looking like an inevitability.

However, Artem Dovbyk, who will be hailed as a hero in Ukraine this evening, had other ideas.

After a gorgeous delivery from Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from the left-channel, Dovbyk latched onto the ball and headed home into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

With it being the 121st minute of the game, it was enough to sign and seal the victory for Ukraine, who will be next up for England in their efforts to bring football home.

