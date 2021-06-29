(Video) Uruguay manager stresses they won’t underestimate Colombia in their Copa America Quarterfinals fixture despite being the favorites

Uruguay defeated Paraguay in the last match of Group A, and with 7 points, they qualified for the quarterfinals as the second-placed team.

Following the matchup, the Uruguay national team manager Óscar Washington Tabárez spoke to the media, where his comments relayed by AS, discussing their quarterfinal matchup against Colombia.

“It is an excellent team with a great coach. We played the tie against them a little while ago (November 2020), and they were always a tough opponent. It is a land of great footballers, and we expect a difficult match,” Tabárez said

Despite being the favorite in the matchup, the Uruguayan tactician made it clear that Colombia went toe-to-toe with Brazil, losing in the final minutes despite having a 1-0 lead for most of the match.

“Against Brazil, he played a good game and was only violated in the final. When you enter the final phase, there are no favorites, perhaps except for Brazil and a little Argentina,” Tabárez said.