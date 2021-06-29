Video: Man City star Zinchenko smashes half-volley home after naughty Yarmolenko outside of the boot assist

Ukraine have taken the lead in their Euro 2020 knockout match with Sweden, with Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko finding the back of the net.

With England having beaten Germany 2-0 at Wembley, the Three Lions knew that they would be facing the winner of this contest in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

For both Ukraine and Sweden, an opportunity to punch considerably above their weight has presented itself, if they could get through this 90 minutes with a win.

Ultimately, the individual quality of the Ukrainians has proven to be the difference maker in the first period of this contest, with Andriy Yarmolenko finding Oleksandr Zinchenko with a superb outside of the boot pass, and Zinchenko following it up with a sweet half-volley into the back of the net.

There was too much power on the strike from the Man City man for the Swedish goalkeeper to prevent it nestling in his goal. As it stands, England’s next opponents will be Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine…

