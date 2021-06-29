West Ham tipped to secure the bargain £10m transfer of Serie A star

It’s likely that transfer fees will be much lower this summer compared to the last few years, so there could be some genuine bargains to be found for any player going into the last 12 months of their contract.

A report from The Boot Room has indicated that West Ham are currently trying to sign Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic, and his contract situation means he could leave for as little as £10m this summer.

He’s proven himself to be a very impressive defender over the past couple of seasons so it does mean there will be competition for his signature, but it sounds like the Hammers have a real chance of pulling this off.

He’s still only 23 but he can play in the centre of defence or at right-back, while his main strength lies with his aerial ability as his height and physicality allow him to dominate his man.

He played in 34 league games last season so that durability is also a positive sign, and he could be an absolute bargain sighing for whoever manages to get him.