Seemingly out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel, striker Tammy Abraham is widely expected to move on during this summer’s transfer window.

Following the striker’s exile from the Blues’ starting line-ups, since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard, both West Ham United and Aston Villa have been heavily linked.

With it still unknown which side may act upon their interest first, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from ExWHUemployee, who spoke on The West Ham Way Patreon page.

Widely regarded as a reliable source for Hammers news, the insider said: “We especially need to move soon for Abraham if we want to secure him because it looks like Aston Villa are going to firm up their interest and make a substantial bid for the player.”

Since breaking his way into the Blues’ senior first-team, he has gone on to feature in 82 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 42 goals, along the way.