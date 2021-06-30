Menu

Arsenal can finally stop paying Mesut Ozil an eye-watering amount of money as of today

Once a player actually leaves the club it’s natural to think that all ties will be cut from that point, but it was never going to be the case for Arsenal and Mesut Ozil.

He was on a monster contract and he was out of favour so nobody with the resources to pay him actually had any interest in signing him, so it led to the exit to Galatasaray and Arsenal were reportedly still paying him £350k a week despite his departure:

Obviously that’s not a great look for the club and that wage would probably cover four or five very good first-team players so it was an obvious waste of resources,  but it appears they are now free of that commitment after today:

You have to imagine that David Luiz would’ve been on a fair amount of money too and the wages to the Real Madrid loanees would also be significant, so suddenly there is some serious room on the wage bill to bring some fresh faces in.

