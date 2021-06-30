Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly looking set to be targeted by Arsenal after Euro 2020.

According to The Star, the Blades are braced for the Gunners to test their resolve for the England international this summer, with some talks already taking place via an intermediary.

The report explains that Arsenal have communicated a desire to make a bid for Ramsdale, despite it being difficult to get done while England are still taking part in Euro 2020.

Mikel Arteta could do with another signing in goal, with Ramsdale showing his potential in the Premier League in recent times and looking like he could challenge Bernd Leno to be Arsenal’s number one.

Leno hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at the Emirates Stadium, so it’s not too surprising that Arsenal are looking into signing alternatives.

The report adds that Sheffield United are likely to ask for around £40million for Ramsdale this summer, though Arsenal’s opening offer may fall a little short of that.