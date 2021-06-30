Menu

Arsenal fail to offload defender as he rejects transfer to a side that messed him around last summer

We’re all likely to hold a grudge against a potential employer if they mess us around, and it appears that Rennes are going to pay the price for some of their actions last summer.

A report from Get Football News France has indicated that he was set to join the French side last summer, but they suddenly went quiet and tried to sign Daniele Rugani without letting him know what was going on.

It’s confirmed that they came back in this summer with a view to taking him on loan next season, but he’s refusing to go there due to the way he was treated last summer.

It’s interesting to see that Mikel Arteta clearly doesn’t rate him even though Arsenal paid a lot of money for him and he’s been impressive during loan spells back in France, but it appears he’s still not going to get a chance.

