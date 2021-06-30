Arsenal could hold significant advantage over Juventus in race to sign €40M-rated Italy star

Arsenal may well have the edge over Juventus in the race to sign Italy international Manuel Locatelli, according to the Gazzetta.

Locatelli, who plays his football with Sassuolo, has been one of the stars of Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign to date.

His performances in the middle of the park, an area of the field in which Italy possess a great deal of quality, have stood out.

As a result, or so is claimed in the report by the Gazzetta, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all interested in signing him.

The report details why Arsenal and Dortmund could have the edge over Juventus in the race to sign Locatelli.

Juventus are thought to be offering Sassuolo a number of player-plus cash options, while Arsenal and Dortmund are ready to stump up the full €40M demanded.

While you’d imagine that Juventus, negotiating with an Italian club over an Italian player, would hold the advantage, if they’re not willing to meet the asking price, that counts for nothing.

