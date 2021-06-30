Menu

Juventus join chase for Arsenal star who already has transfer agreement with another club

Juventus have reportedly joined Roma in the race to seal the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer.

The Switzerland international has been an inconsistent performer for the Gunners, but it seems he has plenty of admirers in this transfer window as top clubs circle for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Xhaka himself has an agreement in place with Roma and wants the move to the Stadio Olimpico, but Juventus seem to sense there could be an opportunity to pounce for him as well.

The report states that Xhaka won’t wait for Roma forever as the deal seems to take some time to get through the final stages of negotiations, and that could open the door to Juve.

Granit Xhaka looking for a pass for Arsenal

Granit Xhaka could be on his way to Roma or Juventus

Many Arsenal fans would probably be quite surprised to learn of such a big club showing an interest in Xhaka after his difficulties in his time in north London.

Perhaps Arsenal shouldn’t be so quick to let the 28-year-old leave after all, as they could live to regret it if he goes on to shine for a major European giant.

