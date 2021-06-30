Aston Villa expect new Jack Grealish contract despite strong Man City transfer links

Aston Villa are reportedly expecting Jack Grealish to sign a new contract despite strong transfer links with Manchester City.

The England international has been the subject of plenty of transfer gossip for some time now, but the Telegraph report that Villa are confident of keeping their star player.

City fans will hope this is not accurate, with Pep Guardiola looking in need of a playmaker like this to come in as a long-term replacement for David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish looks like he’s ready to make the step up to a bigger club and it would be interesting to see if Villa can perhaps show enough ambition to convince him to stay.

Dean Smith does look to be building something very promising at Villa Park, but Grealish would surely find it very hard to turn down an offer from someone like City.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been tentatively linked with Grealish in recent times.