Video: “Harry Kane’s finally scored!” – Boris Johnson reacts to England’s second goal vs Germany

England National Team
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was delighted to see Harry Kane finally score for England against Germany last night.

It was a memorable evening for the Three Lions as they ended their torrid tournament record against Germany, with Kane scoring the crucial second goal to put Gareth Southgate’s side through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

See below as the PM celebrated Kane’s goal…

Raheem Sterling had scored the opener for England, and the performances of Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw were also key to this historic victory.

England will now take on Ukraine in the next round of this summer’s European Championships.

