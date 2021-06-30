Menu

“Time to dream!” British headlines following England’s stunning 2-0 Euros win against bitter-rivals Germany

England National Team
The penultimate last 16 game in this summer’s delayed Euros saw Gareth Southgate’s England take on arch-rivals Germany in what was, on paper, the pick of the first knockout round’s fixtures.

After failing to beat the Germans in their last seven major tournament matches, the stats were very much against the Three Lions.

However, looking for redemption after his famous penalty miss at Euros 96′, Southgate was determined to get one over on his old nemesis.

Naming a starting 11 that included just three natural attackers, Southgate’s starting selection came under fire before a ball was even kicked.

However, feared we needed not – Tuesday’s game against Joachim Low’s men saw England put in a stunning performance before goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured the Three Lions came out as eventual 2-0 winners.

In light of England’s first major competitive victory over Germany since 1966, below are the headlines coming from the country’s mainstream media, via BBC News.

The Mirror thinks England fans can now finally start to believe the Three Lions can lift their first major trophy since 1966

 

The Sun make reference to Raheem Sterling’s third goal of the tournament

 

The Daily Mail react as the British Royal Family watch on

 

Metro celebrate the end of England’s 55-year-long wait to beat Germany

 

Daily Star stunned as England’s match against Germany doesn’t end in defeat for Three Lions

 

Daily Express are still in disbelief

