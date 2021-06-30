“Time to dream!” British headlines following England’s stunning 2-0 Euros win against bitter-rivals Germany

The penultimate last 16 game in this summer’s delayed Euros saw Gareth Southgate’s England take on arch-rivals Germany in what was, on paper, the pick of the first knockout round’s fixtures.

After failing to beat the Germans in their last seven major tournament matches, the stats were very much against the Three Lions.

However, looking for redemption after his famous penalty miss at Euros 96′, Southgate was determined to get one over on his old nemesis.

READ MORE: England player ratings in Euro 2020 win vs Germany: Sterling & Grealish make the difference in historic victory

Naming a starting 11 that included just three natural attackers, Southgate’s starting selection came under fire before a ball was even kicked.

However, feared we needed not – Tuesday’s game against Joachim Low’s men saw England put in a stunning performance before goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured the Three Lions came out as eventual 2-0 winners.

In light of England’s first major competitive victory over Germany since 1966, below are the headlines coming from the country’s mainstream media, via BBC News.