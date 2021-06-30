Chelsea working to seal stunning £125million double Premier League transfer raid

Chelsea are reportedly targeting two big-name Premier League stars in this summer’s transfer window according to Matt Law.

The Blues are likely to make changes to their squad this summer after only just scraping into the top four last season, even though they then sprung a bit of a surprise with a superb Champions League victory.

MORE: Medical TOMORROW: Chelsea close to finalising major deal

Romelu Lukaku Chelsea transfer talk continues to dominate headlines, but it looks like fans of the west London giants can also expect signings in other key areas.

See below for details as Simon Phillips quotes Law as saying Chelsea are chasing two Premier League stars in Declan Rice and Adama Traore, who could cost a combined £125million…

"There's definite interest in Adama Traore (£20-£25m fee). "I'm not convinced everything is over with Lukaku. Inter might still need to sell. "Chelsea being told £100m for Declan Rice. If it comes down to £70m it could get interesting." – @Matt_Law_DT on @LondonBluePod pic.twitter.com/bUtzG3xgna — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 30, 2021

This would surely be money well spent by Chelsea, with Traore a fine alternative to Achraf Hakimi at wing-back.

Rice, meanwhile, has been superb at West Ham and could be well worth paying £100m for to bring in an upgrade on inconsistent duo Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.