Chelsea make an offer to sign former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Chelsea FC
When one of the best defenders of the last decade in world football becomes available there’s always going to be interest, but you also need to consider what you’re actually getting from the player now.

Sergio Ramos was the captain of Real Madrid for years as they dominated the Champions League in the 2010s, but he’s also 35 years old and has a history of injuries.

When you consider that Chelsea also have Thiago Silva in the side they may not need another veteran defender like Ramos, but it’s been reported that they’ve made an offer:

In some ways it could make sense as it would allow the two old guys to rotate and stay fresh, but there wouldn’t be a lot of running in the back three if the two of them start at the same time.

PSG still feels like the more likely destination because they are desperate for the UCL trophy and he would have experience of that, but it would be fun to see him at Stamford Bridge for a year or two.

