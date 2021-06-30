The time has come for Chelsea to repay Antonio Rudiger for inspired performances this past season and an apparent lack of respect as the defender eyes a raise with a new contract, according to Eurosport.

Dean Jones writes for Eurosport that Rudiger, whose current deal expires next summer, feels as though he is in a position to push for a considerable raise on his £140,000-a-week wages after a fine season.

It’s suggested that Rudiger and his representatives believe they can land a raise of £40,000-a-week as they look to land a contract that is worth closer to £200,000-a-week.

Rudiger was accused of going behind the back of Frank Lampard leading to the legend’s sacking, as well as several other things, the ace was not defended by the club, but his teammates stood up.

The centre-back fell out-of-favour in the final stages of Lampard’s reign, before ending up a scapegoat following the former Blues sacking, but rallied back to be a key player under Thomas Tuchel.

Rudiger was solid as the Blues fought back to a place in the Premier League’s top four under Tuchel, whilst also playing every single minute in the knockouts stages as Chelsea won the Champions League.

The 28-year-old returned from the shadows to play his best football since joining Chelsea for an initial fee of £29m back in 2017, in a deal that was worth up to £33.3m with add-ons, per BBC Sport.

Chelsea cannot afford to let such an important player walk for free as he enters the last year of his contract, but the form Rudiger has shown now means they’ll have to shell out a much bigger raise, which could’ve been avoided if they handled the business back in March before halting talks.