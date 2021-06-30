Chelsea star too expensive for Premier League rivals, alternative transfer could be on the cards instead

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is now a reported transfer target for Aston Villa as his £40million asking price looks to be too expensive for West Ham.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, but it seems he won’t be allowed to leave the club too easily this summer.

MORE: Chelsea star praised during England vs Germany clash

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see an academy player heading out of the club, but at least it seems he won’t be on his way to London rivals West Ham.

Chelsea’s £40m asking price looks to be out of the Hammers’ range, though Eurosport claim Villa could be in the running for his signature, even for that kind of fee.

Abraham has had a loan at Villa Park in the past so could well be tempted to return there for a second spell in order to play more regular first-team football.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck, but Villa have shown plenty of ambition with a move for Emi Buendia this summer, whilst also continuing to target Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe.