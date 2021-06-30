Contact made: West Ham United look to sign Rangers star

The best time to sell a player is often two years before their contract expires, and it’s something Rangers may need to look into this summer if Glen Kamara doesn’t extend his deal at Ibrox.

He’s been such a success story at Rangers after joining from Dundee for only £100k (He had already signed a pre-contract agreement which affected the price), and he’ll certainly go for a big profit if he does leave.

West Ham Zone have now reported that West Ham have made contact with his agent about a possible transfer this summer, but at this point an agreement between the two sides isn’t close.

He was a major part of the Rangers team that won the title last season and they’ll have a chance to test themselves in the Champions League this year so that may tempt him to stay, so any deal may need to wait until later in the summer once the qualifiers have been played to see where they stand.

He’s also featured for Finland Euro 2020 and he’s an elegant midfielder with a great touch and he uses the ball well, so he’s someone for Hammers fans to keep an eye on.