Cristiano Ronaldo and agent mulling over potential summer move away from Juventus

Manchester United FC
Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the process of deciding whether he wants to leave Juventus this summer, according to transfer guru  Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo has spent three seasons at Juventus, scoring 81 goals in 97 appearances.

It’s safe to say his move to Italy has proven to be a success, even if Juve have fallen short in the Champions League.

While Ronaldo clearly still has plenty to offer, and proved that at Euro 2020, he is now 36-years-old.

He will be keenly aware that he can’t sustain this level of performance forever.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates for Portugal after scoring against France

The clock is ticking for Ronaldo to have new experiences at the highest level of the game before he sharply declines.

As per Fabrizio Romano, he and agent Jorge Mendes are currently in the process of deciding whether he will pursue new ventures this summer.

There’s only a handful of clubs on the planet who can afford Ronaldo’s wages, so if he were to depart, you imagine it’d be to another of Europe’s elite.

Could it be a return to Manchester United, or Real Madrid? Paris Saint-Germain or even Barcelona?

That’s purely speculation – at this point it’s all unclear.

