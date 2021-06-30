“Done and confirmed”: Spurs set to announce Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager

It was always clear that Spurs were never going to get their first or even their fifth choice to replace Jose Mourinho as the search dragged on, and that’s reflected in the news that Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be announced as the new manager:

Done and confirmed. Nuno Espirito Santo has signed his contract as new Tottenham manager until June 2023, official statement confirms. ?? #THFC #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

He has plenty of winners’ medals as a player but his main success as a manager came by winning the Championship with Wolves, while his recent work of establishing them as a mid-table side is solid, it’s not really going to excite the fans.

It’s mainly going to come down to his ability to actually adapt and play a nicer brand of football, so we should find out if the style he implemented at Wolves was his preferred choice or if he was purely being pragmatic.

They did play some nice counter-attacking stuff but it also didn’t really matter if they drew, while Spurs fans will be expecting the team to dominate most games and actually take the initiative.

It’s certainly an interesting appointment, and it’s a push to say this is the one that the fans were really looking for.