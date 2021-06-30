England player ratings in Euro 2020 win vs Germany: Sterling & Grealish make the difference in historic victory

Our England player ratings are in after yesterday’s memorable win over Germany sent Gareth Southgate’s side through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish were perhaps two of the most stand-out performers with their terrific impact late in the game, but there were so many heroes out there on the pitch at Wembley yesterday.

This is a result that will live long in the memory, with Prince William’s celebrations in the crowd really saying it all!

Read on for our England player ratings in full…

Jordan Pickford (8) – Made some crucial saves and showed all the composure that has often been lacking for him at club level with Everton. For some reason, this guy really comes alive when he pulls on the England jersey and he was crucial for the Three Lions as they kept another clean sheet yesterday.

Harry Maguire (7) – A solid defensive performance and a threat when he came forward for set pieces. It shouldn’t be underestimated how much England would have missed Harry Maguire if he hadn’t recovered from injury for this tournament.

John Stones (7) – Another assured defensive performance from a player who has improved so much in the last year or so. Occasionally caused problems by the pace of Timo Werner, but did enough overall to limit Germany’s chances.

Kyle Walker (7) – His pace was important to complement Maguire and Stones, with the Manchester City right-back looking increasingly at home as one of three centre-backs.

Kieran Trippier (6.5) – A decent player to have on the pitch when it comes to delivery from set pieces, though Kieran Trippier didn’t perhaps offer the kind of attacking threat that he would’ve been brought into the team for.

Luke Shaw (8) – A superb performance from the ever-improving Manchester United left-back, who was solid defensively and who provided a quality assist for Raheem Sterling’s opening goal.

Declan Rice (6.5) – Yet to really show his best form at Euro 2020, Declan Rice was solid enough in the middle of the park, but conceded one or two needless fouls.

Kalvin Phillips (7) – Another energetic display from the Leeds United midfielder, who is proving the ideal box-to-box player in Southgate’s system.

Bukayo Saka (6) – Handed the start after looking so impressive against the Czech Republic, but the Arsenal youngster didn’t have quite the same impact this time round, though he certainly didn’t let the team down either, in what was a very big game.

Raheem Sterling (9) – Probably man of the match for England, the Manchester City forward scored the opener and was a constant thorn in Germany’s side with his pace and movement. What a Euro 2020 Sterling is having.

Harry Kane (7.5) – It wasn’t really a classic performance from Kane, whose heavy touch wasted a good opportunity in the first half, but he made amends with a superb header to make it 2-0 – a reminder of the threat he poses, even if it hasn’t quite happened for him at Euro 2020 so far.

Subs:

Jack Grealish (8.5) – Surely this guy has to start the next game? The Aston Villa playmaker’s introduction from the bench was crucial to deciding this game as he was involved in both goals, with a lovely cross for Kane’s header.

Jordan Henderson (N/A) – Not really on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating. Might be worth trying over Rice in the next game, though.