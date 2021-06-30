Porto are bracing themselves for a proposal from Liverpool for star attacker Otavio today, according to Sport Witness via Wednesday’s edition of Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

A Bola have reportedly written that Porto ‘await an attack’ from the Reds for Otavio, believing that it could come today, which would make sense given the claims on the 26-year-old’s release clause.

It’s suggested that a stipulation in Otavio’s contract will allow the ace to leave for €40m, however SportWitness point to other outlets who have claimed that this will raise to €60m from the start of July.

Otavio has been with Porto since September 2014 and has emerged as a standout player for the Dragons over the last few seasons, scoring 19 times and laying on 49 assists in 188 appearances.

A Bola also write ‘promotions end today’ in their latest article on Otavio, offering Liverpool a final chance at a deal of €40m before the Brazilian’s release clause increases by €20m.

See More: Video: ITV presenter thinks Jurgen Klopp lookalike at England game was *really* the Liverpool manager

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star deserves more credit for England performances, says ex-Red Devil Man United identify Bayern Munich star as possible Paul Pogba replacement “Time to dream!” British headlines following England’s stunning 2-0 Euros win against bitter-rivals Germany

Otavio played all across midfield last season in versatility that will certainly appeal to taskmaster Jurgen Klopp, though the ace sees the majority of his action as a right or left-winger.

The International academy graduate contributed five goals and 12 assists for Porto last season and has laid on his teammates 10 or more times in each of the last three seasons, which will excite Reds fans.

Liverpool need another creative spark in midfield after a disastrous season following their historic lifting of the Premier League title, the Anfield outfit just haven’t been as active in the final third which has placed the forwards under even more pressure.