Everton have officially unveiled Rafa Benitez as their new manager, and it’s safe to say that some of the fanbase are not best pleased about it.

A handful of Everton fans have made their feelings unequivocally clear to Benitez amid speculation that he had been elected as the man to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

As reported by Sky Sports, the police were forced to open an investigation after a banner threatening Rafa and his family was put up in the area in which he is believed to live.

MORE: Official: Everton confirm appointment of Rafa Benitez on three-year deal

While they are very much the minority who overstepped what is acceptable, they’re not alone within the Toffees fanbase in opposing the appointment of Benitez.

Just how much some Everton fans DIDN’T want Rafa in the dugout at Goodison Park has been proven by their reactions on Twitter following the announcement.

Here’s how some supporters made their feelings known to the club via Twitter. They’re not happy with the decision to appoint the former Liverpool boss at all…

Sickening appointment. Over a decade since he wasn’t good enough anymore for our neighbours, after giving them their worst league finish in a decade. We’re a pathetically run, shit show of a club, I’m off to have a bath with the toaster. — Steven Sinnott (@Steven_Sinnott) June 30, 2021

Time for me to take an emotional break from the blues. I’ll be back after he has gone. ?? — James&Cheese (@rpw1888) June 30, 2021

zero morals. zero dignity. zero identity. it’s so hard supporting you — Jack Grealish Hater (@comradecoxy) June 30, 2021

Horrible sinking feeling. About time we removed the peoples club moniker as the club has shown they think very little about what the fans think. Very disappointing — Kieran Jennings (@KieranJ_1979) June 30, 2021

Not my club any more. Unfollowed — John Hickey-Fry (@John_HF) June 30, 2021

U can confirm but doesn’t mean we give a Sh*t….dark dark day in our club today. I’m guessing u gotta be a blue at heart to understand — ?Everton Twlight Zone? (@18Toffeelisa78) June 30, 2021

Preposterous appointment. Can not wait until he goes. — Jayne Jones (@MissEFC) June 30, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Everton news