‘S**t show of a club’ – Everton fans brand Rafa Benitez appointment ‘SICKENING’ and vow to stop supporting Toffees

Everton have officially unveiled Rafa Benitez as their new manager, and it’s safe to say that some of the fanbase are not best pleased about it.

A handful of Everton fans have made their feelings unequivocally clear to Benitez amid speculation that he had been elected as the man to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

As reported by Sky Sports, the police were forced to open an investigation after a banner threatening Rafa and his family was put up in the area in which he is believed to live.

MORE: Official: Everton confirm appointment of Rafa Benitez on three-year deal

Rafa Benitez poses after signing a three-year deal with Everton

While they are very much the minority who overstepped what is acceptable, they’re not alone within the Toffees fanbase in opposing the appointment of Benitez.

Just how much some Everton fans DIDN’T want Rafa in the dugout at Goodison Park has been proven by their reactions on Twitter following the announcement.

Here’s how some supporters made their feelings known to the club via Twitter. They’re not happy with the decision to appoint the former Liverpool boss at all…

