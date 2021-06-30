Menu

Fabrizio Romano shares that Rafa Benitez has signed contract to become Everton manager as ex-Liverpool boss turns down Serie A interest

Everton have reportedly sealed the appointment of Rafa Benitez as their new manager as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spaniard has signed a three-year contract with his old rivals.

Disgusting banners were left on club premises and near the home of the former Liverpool manager by some Everton fans who are against the Toffees appointing Benitez due to his ties with their enemies.

Benitez managed Liverpool for four years, winning the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup before leaving and managing across Europe for almost the next decade.

Everton have been left to search for a new boss after Zinedine Zidane’s second resignation left Real Madrid to prise Carlo Ancelotti away from Goodison Park, ending a costly 18-month experiment.

Everton started the season off fantastically but ultimately slipped up in the second-half of the campaign, hopes for a Champions League finish were quickly shattered and they ended up 10th in the top-flight.

Fans will be hoping that Benitez can keep together the core parts of the side and take the team to where they should be after such significant investment, but he’s already starting on the wrong foot with plenty of fans unfortunately.

