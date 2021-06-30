Four German stars set to retire from international duty following Euros exit

Following their exit from this summer’s delayed Euros 2020 at the round of last 16, Germany are now set to bid farewell to manager Joachim Low after 15 years in charge. In light of the German national team’s latest major tournament, former RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is now set to take over. However, according to recent reports, following Low out of international duty are understood to be as many as four current players.

It has been claimed that senior quartet Toni Kroos (31), Ilkay Gundogan (30), Thomas Muller (31) and Mats Hummels (32) are all set to announce their retirement from international duty.

That’s according to German outlet BILD (as relayed by AS), who claim the national team is set to lose as four current stars, as well as long-time manager Low.

Although official confirmation has yet to be issued, BILD believes it’ll only be a matter of time until fans are informed that the quartet will no longer play international football.