Inter Milan CEO confirms Chelsea target is on the verge of Paris Saint-Germain move

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that Achraf Hakimi is being sold to Paris Saint-Germain, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported two weeks ago that, amid interest from Chelsea, Hakimi was favouring a move to PSG.

Hakimi has family living in Paris, all of whom support PSG, with the Moroccan hoping for a switch to the Parc des Princes ahead of Chelsea from start to finish.

It now looks as though he’s going to get his move, with Inter CEO Marotta revealing that they have set a 24 hour timeframe for the deal to be completed.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain

Hakimi’s performances at right-wing-back were influential in Inter’s success under Antonio Conte last term, but if it came down to selling either him or Romelu Lukaku, there’s no contest.

After Alessandro Florenzi’s loan with PSG officially expires tomorrow, Hakimi will be unveiled as his replacement on the right-side of Mauricio Pochettino’s defence.

