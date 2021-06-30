Inter Milan demanding £51m for long-time Spurs defensive target

After coming close to signing Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar last year, according to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy could be set to try again this summer. However, landing the highly-rated defender will not come cheaply after recent claims suggest the Serie A champions are demanding upwards of £50m for the Slovakia international.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who links the defender with a potential summer move to London.

Skriniar, 26, first joined Inter Milan in 2017 following a £30.6m move from domestic rivals Sampdoria.

Since arriving at the San Siro, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 167 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite playing an integral role in his side’s recent Serie A title-winning campaign, last year saw the Slovakian defender’s long-term future speculated.

Despite a move, last season, failing to come to fruition, it now appears Tottenham Hotspurs’ interest has not completely gone away.

Following the arrival of new club director Fabio Paratici, formerly of Juventus, Di Marzio claims the Nerazzurri are demanding £51m (€60m) for Skriniar.

The same outlet also notes that Paratici’s main concern right now is finalising the potential managerial appointment of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.