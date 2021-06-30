Jadon Sancho to Man United reported as a “done deal” and timescale given for contract signing

Man United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been going on for at least a year and it’s been reported as close far too many times, but it does now sound like the deal could actually be done:

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United… HERE WE GO! ???????? #MUFC #Sancho Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. €90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending – then it’ll be official. pic.twitter.com/VBto2JqbtK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

TRUE ? @Sanchooo10 to @ManUtd is a done Deal! Agreement between @BVB and United. Signature of the contracts in the coming days @westsven @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 30, 2021

The main difference this summer is the rumours stated it was just a case of agreeing on a difference of a few million rather than there being a huge gap between the two sides in negotiations, and he could be such a difference-maker in the Man United team.

He’s a natural right sides player who could really help to open up the attack as he and Rashford on either flank will cause so many problems, while Cavani and Greenwood must be excited about the chances that could come their way in the middle.

If the contract is signed in the next few days then it could even be sorted out by next week, so it finally looks like this one is done.