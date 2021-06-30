Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard is only prepared to leave the club if he can get a permanent transfer to West Ham this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told Stretty News.

The England international had a superb loan spell at West Ham last season, and it could be that his fine form will earn him another chance at Old Trafford.

MORE: Man United transfer target on the verge of completing move

For the time being, it seems Lingard is not any closer to agreeing to extending his stay with the Hammers, but Romano insists he could still be open to make the move to east London long-term.

It just remains to be seen what Man Utd decide with Lingard, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might well feel he’s worth keeping around, though the arrival of Jadon Sancho could change that.

West Ham will no doubt hope they can agree something to bring Lingard back, even if he’s likely to be a lot more expensive than he might’ve been earlier in the year.

“From what I heard it’s West Ham or Manchester United,” Romano told the Man Utd blog.

“I don’t see him leaving for another club.

“If he has to leave Manchester United it’s for West Ham. If not, he’s staying at Manchester United and they’re going to discuss his contract.

“From what I know they have a meeting scheduled to discuss it to see what happens in the next days and weeks.”