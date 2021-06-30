Leicester City have reportedly made contact over a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender and long-term Arsenal target Jonathan Tah.

The Germany international has been a solid performer in the Bundesliga, and could be a smart signing by Leicester to strengthen their defence this summer.

Reports in Germany claim Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Tah, though it seems the Foxes have moved ahead of their Premier League rivals in the running for this deal for the time being.

Leicester may face interest in Caglar Soyuncu in the weeks ahead, with Manchester United and Manchester City previously linked with the Turkey international.

If he were to move on, Tah could become an even more important signing for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The 25-year-old would represent another fine piece of business after a deal for Leicester to sign Patson Daka was officially confirmed earlier today.